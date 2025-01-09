Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday announced that Oman’s weather will be affected by an atmospheric low-pressure system starting today, January 8, and continuing until Sunday, January 12.

According to the latest weather maps and numerical forecasts, the system is expected to bring increased cloud activity across northern governorates. There is also a likelihood of scattered rainfall in various parts of Musandam Governorate and parts of Oman’s coastal areas overlooking the Sea of Oman.

Meanwhile, Met said al Suwaiq, North al Batinah recorded 12.2 mm, the highest amount of rainfall during December 2024.

