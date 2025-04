Muscat, April 03 (QNA) - The official price of Omani oil for June delivery reached USD 75 per barrel on Thursday, marking a USD 1.07 decrease.

The monthly average price for Omani crude oil for April delivery stood at USD 77.63 per barrel, reflecting a decrease of USD 2.63 compared to March delivery prices.

