MUSCAT - One of the largest auctions of used oilfield materials ever held in the Sultanate of Oman is set to take place from December 7–18, 2025, according to Mzadcom, the Omani smart-auction platform operator. The auction will feature a substantial stockpile of casing pipes, used pipes and sucker rods with a combined volume of 104,500 tonnes, all of which will be offered through a fully transparent process conducted exclusively via the company’s electronic bidding system at www.mzadcom.om.

“This initiative reflects Mzadcom’s commitment to advancing innovative digital solutions and optimising industrial material management by providing a transparent, reliable and highly efficient digital auction ecosystem aligned with global best practices”, the company said in a statement.

The auction is also designed to promote sustainability and reinforce circular-economy principles in line with Oman Vision 2040, the Omani start-up added.

Launched in 2022, Mzadcom has quickly established itself as the nation’s leading online auction platform, offering a digital venue for timed auctions covering a wide range of items — including scrap materials, used equipment, vehicles, surplus assets and even specialised lots such as rare mobile-phone numbers and corporate asset disposals.

By facilitating the auction of used oilfield materials, Mzadcom expects to deliver several key outcomes. These include extending the lifecycle of industrial assets through reuse and repurposing to maximise value, as well as identifying and unlocking new international markets for used oilfield materials — thereby enhancing Oman’s industrial competitiveness and contributing to economic diversification.

“This milestone auction underscores the ability of national digital platforms to compete globally and highlights the growing role of the private sector in supporting sustainable economic practices, improving asset utilisation and advancing innovative, tech-enabled solutions across the Sultanate of Oman”, the company noted.

Interested and eligible parties are invited to register and participate in the electronic auction during the specified period.

