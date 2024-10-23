JEDDAH — King Abdulaziz University, represented by the Faculty of Maritime Studies, opened admission to female students for the first time in maritime specializations. The university has established an agency for female student affairs at the faculty.



This is in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to qualify Saudi women to practice new professions and expand the scope of studies and research in this field. This is also aimed to enhance the growth and development of the maritime transport industry and logistics services in the Kingdom.



Dr. Faisal Al-Dhaibani, dean of the faculty, said that investment in the capabilities of Saudi women in the maritime transport sector has been expanded, and general efficiency has been increased to achieve sustainability. The strategy of the Faculty of Maritime Studies provides globally recognized education and training in the field of surveying and maritime transport to qualify Saudi human resources and develop the national economy.



Al-Dhaibani said that the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 has given priority to activities leading to increasing women's representation in various businesses, including maritime transport, in recognition of the need to develop women's participation in the maritime industry in order to bridge the gap within the workforce and in line with the global trend.



For her part, Dr. Maha Hegazy, vice dean of the College of Maritime Studies for female students, said that the college’s specializations include marine engineering, maritime navigation, marine surveying, supply chains and maritime transport. The graduates can work in the port sectors, maritime transport companies and related entities in the public and private sectors. She noted that the acceptance of female students in some of these specializations came within the framework of bridging the gap in the field of manpower in this sector.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).