By Calleo Solutions

Africa’s logistics and transportation sector stands on the brink of major transformation. From deepening geopolitical complexity to a renewed push for private-sector involvement, 2025 is rapidly becoming a defining year for how goods — and economic growth — move across the continent. These changes present immense opportunity for those who understand the shifting dynamics early.

At Calleo, we deliver market intelligence that empowers organisations to see around corners — and act with confidence. Drawing on a wide range of recent developments across the region, we explore five major trends reshaping the logistics and transport ecosystem across Africa. Whether you’re an infrastructure investor, supply chain operator, or policymaker, understanding these themes is key to building resilience and unlocking growth.

The Infrastructure Catch-Up: Scale, Urgency, and a New Approach to Delivery

Africa’s infrastructure deficit is neither new nor surprising — but what is new is the pace and shape of response we’re now seeing. 2025 has already witnessed significant commitments to road, rail, and port projects from both the public and private sectors.

In South Africa, the government is pushing forward on revitalisation efforts across its failing logistics backbone. Projects like the expansion of Durban Port and aggressive reforms by Transnet signal that freight transport has moved higher up the national agenda. The urgency is warranted — inefficient ports and rail networks are already costing billions in missed opportunity. In fact, South Africa’s citrus industry alone lost R5.2bn in one season due to logistical bottlenecks.

Neighbouring countries are not standing still either. Namibia’s £240m mega-project, backed by the African Development Bank, aims to overhaul its internal road network and enhance trade connectivity. In Mozambique, a €82m rehabilitation of the N4 corridor to South Africa underscores how regional players are thinking beyond borders to build economic corridors.

Yet, what’s increasingly clear is that traditional delivery models are no longer fit for purpose. Fragmented governance, long timelines, and funding gaps are forcing governments to explore hybrid models — from public-private partnerships to outright concessions. A more agile, collaborative infrastructure model is fast becoming the new norm.

The Private Sector’s Strategic Expansion: From Supporting Role to Leading Force

In the past, the private sector often played a supplementary role in logistics reform. Today, it’s increasingly taking the lead — innovating, investing, and in some cases, bypassing state dysfunction altogether.

Take UPD, a unit of the Clicks Group, which recently launched Africa’s first solar-powered refrigerated electric vehicle fleet in South Africa. This is not just a sustainability initiative — it’s a statement about resilience, independence from unreliable power grids, and a commitment to cold-chain innovation.

Elsewhere, ICTSI is actively stepping in to improve operational capacity at South African ports, while mining and export conglomerates are independently funding billions in rail upgrades to avoid the costs of delay and inefficiency. Even legacy players like Isuzu are rejecting the EV hype in favour of diesel-based strategies tailored to African terrains — proving that context-specific strategies matter more than global trends.

This shift has important implications. Companies are no longer just logistics users; they are infrastructure stakeholders — often moving faster than governments. The competitive advantage now lies in acting early, forging the right partnerships, and leveraging intelligence to predict where the next bottlenecks — or breakthroughs — will be.

A Geopolitical Chessboard: Trade, Power and Strategic Corridors

Africa’s transportation infrastructure is not just about economics — it’s fast becoming a geopolitical instrument.

As trade tensions between the United States and China continue to reverberate, Africa has found itself in a tug-of-war for influence, investment, and access. The evolving status of AGOA (African Growth and Opportunity Act) and its uncertain renewal have raised alarms in South Africa, prompting urgent conversations about reciprocal trade deals and supply chain resilience.

Simultaneously, China is deepening its logistics footprint through strategic projects across the SADC region, from railway expansions in Zambia to new road infrastructure in Namibia. The “Great Railway Race” between China and the US is more than rhetoric — it’s reshaping the continent’s transport geography.

For African economies, this presents both risk and reward. Aligning too closely with one bloc may threaten long-term independence, while remaining neutral risks losing competitive advantages. The most strategic players will use market intelligence to understand these dynamics early — and to position themselves at the intersection of opportunity.

Technology and Sustainability: Disruption in Motion

Digitisation and decarbonisation are no longer on the horizon — they are unfolding across African logistics networks today.

We’re seeing increased adoption of digital supply chain platforms, more intelligent port scheduling systems, and widespread use of telematics to optimise fleet performance. South Africa, in particular, has shown leadership in pushing for digital customs systems, remote container management, and smart warehouse solutions.

At the same time, the continent is beginning to see its own innovation paths emerge — shaped less by global carbon policy and more by real, local constraints like power outages and rural connectivity gaps. That’s why solar-powered EV logistics fleets and off-grid cold chain systems are getting traction — not just as green solutions, but as practical ones.

The companies that succeed will not be those that copy-paste European or North American models. They will be those who understand Africa’s energy, mobility, and consumer landscape — and adapt technology accordingly.

Structural Headwinds: The Cost of Inaction

Despite the innovation and investment, Africa’s logistics sector remains hampered by deeply embedded structural issues.

In South Africa, truck congestion in Richards Bay, recurring delays at Cape Town port, and border post closures continue to disrupt regional trade. In Mozambique, civil unrest has cut port volumes, while in Zambia and Zimbabwe, border inefficiencies and outdated customs protocols continue to constrain growth.

Moreover, infrastructure investment is often concentrated in urban or high-volume corridors, leaving rural supply chains fragmented. For companies operating pan-African networks, the reality is still one of disjointed systems, inconsistent standards, and unpredictable policy environments.

That’s why real-time, region-specific intelligence is no longer a nice-to-have. It’s a strategic necessity.

Insight is the New Infrastructure

In an environment as fast-moving and politically sensitive as Africa’s logistics sector, decision-makers cannot rely on historic data or static plans. They need timely, accurate, forward-looking insight.

At Calleo, we help businesses track the developments that matter — from port expansions and policy shifts to emerging players and supply chain threats. We turn fragmented news into actionable intelligence, so our clients can plan, partner, and pivot with confidence.

If your organisation needs to track trends and developments in logistics — or any sector across Africa — we can help. Our market intelligence services are tailored to support strategic planning, competitive positioning, and operational resilience.

