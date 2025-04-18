Bahrain - Noatum Maritime and The Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY) have marked the operational commencement of their joint venture to provide integrated marine services in Bahrain, with the arrival of four modern tugs at ASRY’s headquarters.

The arrival of the tugs, part of Noatum Maritime’s existing fleet, was celebrated during a ceremony attended by representatives from various ministries, public bodies and leading industrial firms at ASRY’s headquarters in Bahrain.

This development follows the announcement of the JV in February, which aims to expand the current marine service offering in Bahrain and across the wider region.

The partnership, to be known as ASRY Marine, is aligned with both parties’ strategic goals to expand capabilities and diversify service offerings.

Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO of the Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group, said: "The arrival and deployment of these advanced tugs symbolise the official commencement of our strategic partnership with ASRY. We look forward to utilising our decades of expertise in this field to deliver greater operational efficiency, reliability and value to customers."

Dr Ahmed Al Abri, the CEO of ASRY said: "We take pride in setting the stage for our new partnership with Noatum Maritime through this occasion. The new tugboats feature advanced technologies that will undoubtedly support and enhance current marine services, while also enabling the introduction of new ones."

"This partnership is set to open new doors for marine service growth within Bahrain and across the region," he stated.

The arrival of the tugboats signals the JV’s operational readiness, and underlines both parties’ commitment to deliver safe and efficient marine services via a sophisticated fleet, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

