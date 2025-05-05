Muscat: Asyad Group, global integrated logistics provider, reaffirmed its pivotal role in shaping the Sultanate of Oman’s logistics future through its active participation in the Logistics Day 2025 organized by the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology. The Group continues to deliver on its mandate to enhance Oman’s global competitiveness, leveraging its integrated solutions, sustainable initiatives, and strategic partnerships to create a resilient, investor-friendly logistics ecosystem aligned with Oman Vision 2040.

During the event, Asyad presented a paper titled “Asyad’s Role in Empowering Oman’s Logistics Sector: Growth, Resilience, and Opportunities, ” highlighting the pillars of its comprehensive strategy to develop a globally connected logistics network, expand its footprint across international markets, empower local private-sector players, and unlock opportunities for Omani talent. The presentation also shed light on the Group’s 2024 milestones: a pivotal year marked by its first international acquisition. This move expanded Asyad’s operational presence to over 90 locations worldwide and underscored its sustained financial and operational growth driven by innovation and excellence.

Further supporting port development and value-added services, Asyad Ports and Freezones signed an agreement with O Bunkering Company to deliver bunker fuel services at Sultan Qaboos Port, enhancing Oman’s maritime readiness and attracting new commercial activities.

Reinforcing its commitment to growth and innovation, SOHAR Port and Freezone signed three major agreements to support the development of its LNG terminal. The port partnered with WSP Middle East – Oman for engineering consultancy and project management services, Boskalis for dredging 3.8 million cubic meters of marine material, and Six Construct for constructing the LNG jetty and coastal protection infrastructure.

SOHAR Port and Freezone also earned national recognition at the Ministry’s Logistics Best Practices Awards. The “Marasi” Port Management System won first place in the Continuous Improvement and Innovation category after achieving 90% digitalization in maritime operations and reducing paperwork by 85% through smart operating tools. The port also secured second place in the Net Zero category for pioneering the use of biodiesel produced from recycled cooking oil, in marine tugboats, a first for any port in the Middle East.

Demonstrating its commitment to enhancing urban mobility integration, Mwasalat signed two strategic agreements. These included a first-and-last-mile service development initiative connecting micro-mobility to public transport in select higher education institutions Muscat and Salalah in partnership with the University of Technology and Applied Sciences; and an agreement to develop an integrated public transport station in North Al Batinah in coordination with the Office of the Governor of North Al Batinah. These efforts aim to boost urban mobility efficiency and contribute to broader sustainability objectives.

