Arab Finance: Trans Oceans Tours (TRTO) reported a 435.39% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profits after taxes attributable to the parent company for the full-year ended December 31st, 2024, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 4th.

The company’s net profits after taxes surged to EGP 16.578 million in 2024 from EGP 3.096 million in 2023.

Trans Oceans Tours’ operating revenues rose to EGP 25.579 million last year from EGP 13.991 million the year before.

Trans Oceans is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the provision of tourism and transportation-related services.

The company provides several types of tourist services, such as transportation arrangements, accommodation, and hotel booking, and airline reservation services inside and outside of Egypt.

