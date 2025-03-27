MAKKAH — More than three million worshipers thronged the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah to offer Isha and special night prayers of Taraweeh and Qiyamullail on the 27th night of Ramadan on Wednesday, which is widely believed to be Laylatul Qadr, the Night of Power.



All the floors of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque and their courtyards were full of worshipers, and the rows of worshipers spilled over to the streets of the central Haram areas.



In an unparalleled spiritual ambience that the fasting month has offered, the faithful engaged in supplications, seeking Laylatul Qadr and the infinite blessings and forgiveness from Almighty God. The Holy Qur’an was revealed to the Prophet (peace be up on him) in the Night of Power which is better than a thousand months.



At the Grand Mosque, worshipers attended the Isha and special night prayers of Taraweeh and Qiyamullail that ended with the special supplication, led by Sheikh Abdurahman Al-Sudais, head of the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.



The tears of pilgrims and worshippers in the Grand Mosque mingled with the rain of mercy that fell heavily in the courtyards of the Holy Mosque. The faithful performed their prayers under the rain, raising their hands to the sky in supplication to God, seeking His mercy and forgiveness.



The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has implemented a foolproof operational plan and integrated services for the faithful. The authority has mobilized all its human and mechanical resources to facilitate the smooth and orderly flow of pilgrims and worshipers within the Grand Mosque in coordination with all the concerned agencies and security forces.



There was a steady influx of Umrah pilgrims and worshippers arriving at the Grand Mosque and its courtyards from the early morning hours. All areas within the mosque, including its corridors, floors, rooftops, courtyards, basement, and the Third Saudi Expansion, were filled with worshippers, enabling them to perform their prayers and rituals in an environment of faith, serenity, security and peace.



Copies of the Holy Qur’an in multiple languages were accessible, cleaning efforts were intensified, and the operation of loudspeakers, ventilation fans, and air-conditioning systems were optimized for the comfort of worshippers. Golf carts, regular carts, and electric carts were provided through the "Tanaqol' app, operating efficiently according to systematic plans.



The Makkah region's health affairs department enhanced its services by deploying medical centers within the Grand Mosque and its courtyards, ensuring that pilgrims received the necessary medical care when needed.



More than 400 scouts from the Saudi Arabian Boy Scouts Association contributed to the crowd management inside the Grand Mosque. This effort was made in cooperation with the General Authority for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, the Makkah Health Cluster, and Public Security.



They guided those lost, directed pilgrims to their destinations, managed crowds, facilitated movement, and reduced congestion, especially in densely populated areas. This helped enhance the comfort of pilgrims and facilitate the smooth performance of their rituals.



The scout units also provided qualitative support to the healthcare sector, supporting health centers and hospitals in Ajyad and the Grand Mosque by guiding patients and providing emergency support to medical teams, as part of integrated efforts aimed at improving the level of services provided to pilgrims.



At the Prophet’s Mosque, the prayer halls were filled early in the morning with worshippers from within and outside the Kingdom. The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, in coordination with various departments and relevant authorities, has been keen to fully prepare the Prophet’s Mosque and put in place all necessary arrangements to maintain the safety and comfort of the faithful.



This included getting ready of prayer areas with carpets, purification and cleaning services, fumigation and perfuming, provision of Zamzam water to worshippers, environmental protection services, care for facilities and restrooms, and the provision of trolley services and a monitoring and reporting system to achieve a high level of satisfaction with the services provided to visitors to the mosque.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).