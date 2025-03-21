MAKKAH — The General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque started implementing its operational plans featuring a diverse and integrated system of facilities and services to receive a huge influx of the faithful during the last ten days of Ramadan.



The authority has intensified its operational efforts to ensure the readiness of prayer areas, including the availability of carpets, sanitation, cleaning, fumigation, and the provision of Zamzam water for worshippers. Additionally, the authority is extending environmental protection services, maintaining facilities and restrooms, preventing negative occurrences, and offering cart services. A well-equipped monitoring and reporting system is also in place to ensure visitor satisfaction.



The initiatives reflect the authority's commitment to operational services, maintenance, crowd management, and social services within the mosque.



The authority has significantly increased service capacity at the Grand Mosque in preparation for the last 10 days of Ramadan. Thousands of personnel and equipment have been deployed to ensure the highest quality services for worshippers within the mosque and its courtyards.



The authority has stationed teams at 38 locations to answer inquiries and deployed specialized personnel to clean the mosque in just 35 minutes. Each day, 20 rounds of perfuming are carried out using over two kilograms of oud.



It has prepared 428 escalators, 28 elevators, 1,300 electric speakers, and power sources of up to 90,000 tons to cool the Grand Mosque. It also offers free luggage storage and designated prayer areas for the elderly and people with disabilities to ensure maximum comfort.



The authority has set up a 24/7 childcare center, carts to assist with rituals, special prayer areas for itikaf during the last 10 days of Ramadan, as well as a unified platform for reserving transportation, ensuring a seamless experience for all worshipers.

