MAKKAH — The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque seeks to enhance the level of services provided to pilgrims and visitors to the Prophet's Mosque, enabling them to perform their worship with ease and peace of mind.

Among these services is the supply of Zamzam water, which is pumped daily from Makkah to Madinah, allowing pilgrims to the Prophet's Mosque to enjoy drinking the blessed water throughout the day.



The authority, represented by the Suqya Department, works to supply 300 tons of Zamzam water to the Prophet’s Mosque daily during the month of Ramadan, distributed in 18,000 containers that are lowered into service inside the Prophet’s Mosque, its roof, and its courtyards.



The Suqya Department distributes ready-to-use, single-use Zamzam bottles in the Rawdah Sharifah, and single-use healthy water bottles in the courtyards of the Prophet's Mosque.



It also provides 60 Zamzam water carts to serve people with disabilities and the elderly, and more than 100 backpack containers in areas where fixed containers are difficult to reach.



The department works at the Prophet's Mosque are supervised by 600 supervisors, monitors, and workers who have been trained to serve visitors to the Prophet's Mosque.

