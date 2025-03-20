JEDDAH — A meeting of the Central Hajj Committee reviewed the crowd management plans in the wake of the expected huge influx of pilgrims and worshipers to the Grand Mosque in Makkah during the last ten days of Ramadan.



Deputy Emir of Makkah Prince Saud bin Mishaal chaired the meeting held under the directive of Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, advisor to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, emir of Makkah Region, and chairman of the Central Hajj Committee. The meeting also followed up and discussed the authorities' plans for the Hajj 2025.



During the meeting, Prince Saud was briefed on the plans of the relevant authorities during the last ten days of Ramadan to enable the pilgrims to perform their rituals in ease and comfort as well as to ensure the safety of worshippers and pilgrims. The committee reviewed plans to organize traffic management and the readiness of public transport stations, while the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque briefed the meeting on its activities since the beginning of the month.



Regarding preparations for the last ten days of Ramadan, the authority stated that it has prepared prayer halls in coordination with the relevant departments, increased the number of carpets and incense, air-conditioned elevators to accommodate the large number of visitors, provided additional volunteer teams to serve pilgrims and worshippers, increased the daily number of water bottles, and operated technical teams around the clock to monitor maintenance and renovation work. The committee also discussed several other topics on the agenda and made the necessary recommendations.



During the first 15 days of the holy month, 10,822,999 iftar meals were served, 344,36 prayer rugs were spread, and 385,776 Zamzam water bottles were distributed at the Grand Mosque. A total of 19,128 people have benefited from the luggage storage service while 101,712 people visited the Grand Mosque exhibition.

