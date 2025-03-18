MAKKAH — Civil Defense Rapid Response Teams continue to undertake emergency operations in the central areas of Makkah, deploying units equipped with basic firefighting gear to ensure the safety of visitors and pilgrims at the Two Holy Mosques.



The teams primarily work to eliminate the causes of accidents. In case any incidents, the teams deal with them immediately until the fire brigade arrives.



The rapid responsed teams are distinguished for their ease of penetration through dense traffic and rapid arrival for initial interventions to deal with accidents, especially in narrow areas. The teams are equipped with basic firefighting and communication equipment, and will quickly transmit reports to the operations center.

