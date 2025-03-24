MAKKAH — More than 3 million worshippers gathered at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on the 22nd day and the night of the 23rd of Ramadan, as the spiritual momentum of the final ten nights of the holy month continues to build.



Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah revealed that nearly 592,100 worshippers performed Fajr prayer on the 22nd day, followed by 518,000 for Dhuhr, 547,700 for Asr, 710,500 for Maghrib, and 732,700 for Isha and Taraweeh prayers.



The total number of Umrah pilgrims entering the mosque through its main gates reached 662,500.



According to the ministry's data, King Abdulaziz Gate recorded the highest number of entrants with 235,800 pilgrims.



Bab Al-Salam welcomed 32,300 pilgrims, while Bab Al-Hudaybiyah saw 69,600.



Another 111,400 pilgrims entered through Bab Al-Umrah, and 172,700 passed through King Fahd Gate.

