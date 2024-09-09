JEDDAH — Deputy Emir of Makkah Prince Saud bin Mishaal announced on Sunday the commencement of time planning for the Hajj season of 2025. Senior officials and representatives of 60 entities involved in the Hajj operation attended the meeting held under the patronage of Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, emir of Makkah, advisor to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and chairman of the Central Hajj Committee. The event was organized by the Hajj Projects Office under the Service of the Pilgrim Experience Program within the Saudi Vision 2030.



Speaking on the occasion, Prince Saud emphasized the importance of elevating operational standards, refining systems, and enhancing procedures. He stressed the need to improve worker efficiency in the Hajj and Umrah sectors and finding immediate, practical solutions to challenges as they arise.



In his speech, Prince Saud conveyed Prince Khaled's appreciation to the organizations responsible for serving pilgrims. He acknowledged their tireless efforts to ensure the comfort of pilgrims and highlighted the Saudi leadership's unwavering dedication to providing exceptional services, adhering to the highest standards. "Today's gathering aims to achieve key goals, primarily building on the successes of Hajj 1445 AH. God has blessed this nation with the ability to serve pilgrims, enabling them to fulfill Islam's fifth pillar of peace, security, and comfort. Our top priority is early preparation for the upcoming Hajj season, as well as to ensure fulfilling our responsibilities toward those who visit the holiest sites on earth," he said while underscoring the importance of intensified collaboration and coordination among all sectors involved to improve services and make the Hajj journey more accessible and seamless for all pilgrims.



The meeting also reviewed the achievements of Hajj 1445 AH, a testament to collective dedication of the concerned Saudi government and private agencies and authorities. These included 300 operational plans to enhance readiness, the activation of the Nusuk card, successful trial operations of Hajj flights from Taif International Airport, the expansion of the Makkah Route Initiative, partial opening of the direct Jeddah-Makkah road, improved transportation between Mina and the Grand Mosque, and the application of heat-reducing coats near Namirah Mosque.



The meeting also explored comprehensive readiness plans, operational performance indicators, and quality measurement standards. It also featured a workshop titled "Alignment on services, roles, and main features," which focused on refining service standards and boosting data-sharing practices for readiness indicators.

