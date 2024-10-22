Egypt - The government is planning to establish a cargo city in Cairo, dubbed Cairo Cargo City, to double the volume of goods transported, Civil Aviation Minister Sameh Elhefny told Asharq Business.

The minister highlighted that the Egyptian airports are not for sale, adding that the government is working to improve the services provided at the airports with the participation of the private sector.

Moreover, the government is working on scaling up the capacity of Cairo International Airport by around 30 million passengers by expanding a new building, bringing its capacity to 58 million passengers annually, Elhefny said.

This is in addition to raising the capacity of Hurghada International Airport by around 7 million passengers to 20 million passengers.

