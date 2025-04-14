Arab Finance: Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel El-Wazir witnessed the signing of a strategic partnership between the French shipping giant CMA CGM and October Dry Port (ODP), as per a statement.

The partnership aims to enhance operational efficiency at the dry port and provide integrated logistics services to Egypt’s growing industrial zones.

El-Wazir emphasized that the partnership aligns with Egypt’s strategy to maximize private sector participation and implement seven integrated logistics corridors.

These corridors will link production areas to seaports and connect key Egyptian regions via rail and road networks, enhancing the country's position as a regional hub for transportation, logistics, and transit trade.

He also highlighted that CMA CGM's extensive experience in Egypt, including partnerships at Alexandria and Sokhna ports, demonstrates the strong cooperation between Egypt and international companies.

This partnership with ODP is expected to increase the movement of exports and imports, reduce seaport congestion, and streamline customs processes.

