Emirates SkyCargo, the cargo arm of the world's largest international airline, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Teleport, AirAsia's exclusive cargo partner, to support the burgeoning trade between Southeast Asia and the wider world, via Dubai.

The agreement was signed at IATA's World Cargo Symposium by Badr Abbas, Emirates SkyCargo's Divisional Senior Vice President, and Pete Chareonwongsak, CEO of Teleport.

Under the terms of the MoU, Emirates SkyCargo and Teleport will work closely on a number of initiatives, which include expanding cargo interline options and block space agreements, to enhance connectivity and boost the reach of ASEAN businesses.

Teleport exclusively consolidates the bellyhold capacity of all AirAsia airlines into a single and largest air logistics network in Southeast Asia, encompassing Malaysia-based AirAsia Berhad, AirAsia X Berhad, Indonesia AirAsia, Thai AirAsia, Thai AirAsia X and AirAsia Cambodia, together with a fleet of three dedicated freighter aircraft and over 40 other airlines.

Combined, this expands Emirates SkyCargo's reach into over 100 destinations beyond primary, but also into both secondary and tertiary airports in the Southeast Asian region.

Conversely, Teleport will benefit from Emirates' vast global network of over 145 destinations focusing on key destinations in Europe, Africa and the US.

Commenting on the partnership, Abbas said, "This strategic partnership with Teleport and the AirAsia Group of airlines is an evolution of that commitment, enabling us to better serve our customers with increased capacity, more flexibility and access into new markets in Asia, combined with enhanced connectivity across our vast global network."

Chareonwongsak stated, "Our partnership with Emirates, which is the first of its kind in Southeast Asia for them, is a source of great pride as we collaborate with a leading global partner. This will enable the expansion of both our respective air networks, supporting Southeast Asia's growing exports and facilitating the movement of e-commerce from China, through our connectivity beyond Southeast Asia, to the Middle East, Africa and Europe."

He added that e-commerce is expected to double its share of Southeast Asia's air cargo volumes from 11 percent to 20 percent by 2029, driven by lightweight, high-frequency shipments replacing bulk freight and the rise in demand for express delivery.

Southeast Asia and the wider Asian continent are the backbone of global manufacturing, particularly for electronics, smart gadgets, fashion and textiles, machines, automobiles and pharmaceuticals.

The partnership is set to support the world's shifting supply chains as Southeast Asia continues building its manufacturing and logistics capabilities. Southeast Asia's outbound air cargo in 2024 amounted to 2.5 million tons, with greater flows expected to the Middle East and Europe, supported by manufacturing expansion, e-commerce, and improved infrastructure.