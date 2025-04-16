DOHA: A bilateral talks session between the civil aviation authorities of the State of Qatar and Dominica was held on Monday, under which an air services agreement was signed in initials and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that allows designated carriers from both sides to operate an unlimited number of passenger and cargo flights, with full transportation rights.

This signing represents a positive and significant step toward strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the civil aviation sector, contributing to the realization of each country's vision in this field and their ongoing efforts to develop and improve air transport services.

The memorandum was signed by In Charge of Managing Qatar Civil Aviation Authority Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri and Minister of Tourism and International Transport of Dominica HE Denise Charles.

Following the signing, several issues of common interest in the field of civil aviation were discussed, as well as ways to develop and improve them to serve the interests of both parties.

