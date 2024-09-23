RIYADH — The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) is organizing fireworks displays across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to celebrate its 94th National Day. The fireworks will be launched simultaneously in various regions of the Kingdom.



In Riyadh, the fireworks show takes place at Umm Ajlan Park for seven minutes starting at 9 p.m. In Jeddah, the public can watch the display at the Jeddah Promenade, while in Al-Khobar, the viewing platform will be near the northern Khobar Corniche.



Other cities, including Buraidah, Tabuk, Madinah, Abha, Hail, Arar, Najran, Al-Baha, Al-Jouf, and Jazan, will also host fireworks displays at designated locations to mark the celebrations.



Saudia Channel and Saudia Alaan will broadcast live footage of the fireworks from various cities in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).