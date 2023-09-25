RIYADH — The glow of fireworks celebrating the 93rd Saudi National Day dazzled millions of citizens and residents in various regions of the Kingdom on Saturday evening.



The entertainment areas and celebration sites witnessed a large attendance from all age groups of people who admired the fireworks displays.



As soon as the displays began, everyone raised their cameras to document their beauty and illumination in the sky of the Kingdom.



The fireworks display also included several celebrations and events organized by the General Entertainment Authority (GEA).



The skylines of a number of Saudi cities were lit up with fireworks, while there were more than 15 locations witnessed the displays.



They were: Boulevard Riyadh City; Jeddah Promenade; King Abdullah Park in Dammam, Al Khobar Northern Corniche; King Abdullah Environmental Park, south of Al-Hofuf, Al-Ahsa; King Abdullah National Park in Buraydah.



The fireworks display also impressed people in Damside Park, art street in Abha; King Fahd Central Park in Madinah; Al-Salam Park in Hail; Al Nazim Central Park in Tabuk and Prince Hussam Park in Al-Baha.



The display also wowed people at the Al-Jouf Municipality Park in Skaka; Corniche Road Walk in Jazan; University District Housing Park in Najran and in Taif near King Abdullah Park; and the Water Tower in Arar.



Riyadh also witnessed several other events for National Day, such as displays of drones near the Boulevard Riyadh City area, which formed national billboards in the sky of the Saudi capital, with pictures of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, as well as the flag of the Kingdom.

