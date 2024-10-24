Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted international airlines to suspend flights to the region or to avoid affected air space.



Below are some of the airlines that have cancelled services to and from the region:



AEGEAN AIRLINES AGNr.AT



The Greek airline has cancelled flights to and from Beirut until Nov. 6 and to and from Tel Aviv until Nov. 5.



AIR ALGERIE



The Algerian airline has suspended flights to and from Lebanon until further notice.



AIRBALTIC

Latvia's airBaltic has cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until Nov. 30.



AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA



Air France has extended its suspension of Paris-Tel Aviv flights until Oct. 29 and Paris-Beirut flights until Nov. 30.



KLM has extended the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until the end of the year at least.



The Franco-Dutch group's low-cost unit Transavia has cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv, Amman and Beirut until end-March.



AIR INDIA



The Indian flag carrier has suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.



BULGARIA AIR



The Bulgarian carrier has cancelled flights to and from Israel until Oct. 31.



CATHAY PACIFIC 0293.HK



Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until Oct. 25, 2025.



DELTA AIR LINES DAL.N



The U.S. carrier has paused flights between New York and Tel Aviv through March 2025.



EASYJET EZJ.L



The UK budget airline has suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until March.



EGYPTAIR



The Egyptian carrier in September said it had suspended flights to Beirut until "the situation stabilises".



EMIRATES



UAE's state-owned airline has cancelled flights to Beirut through Oct. 31 and flights to Baghdad and Tehran until Oct. 30.



ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES



The Ethiopian carrier has suspended flights to Beirut until further notice, it said in a Facebook post on Oct. 4.



FLYDUBAI



The Emirati airline has suspended Dubai-Beirut flights until Oct. 31, a flydubai spokesperson said.



IAG ICAG.L



IAG-owned British Airways has cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv through Oct. 26.



IAG's low-cost airline Iberia Express has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until Oct. 31, while Vueling has cancelled operations to Tel Aviv until Jan. 12 and to Amman until further notice.



IRAN AIR



The Iranian airline has cancelled Beirut flights until further notice.



IRAQI AIRWAYS



The Iraqi national carrier has suspended flights to Beirut until further notice.



ITA AIRWAYS



The Italian carrier has extended the suspension of Tel Aviv flights through Nov. 30.

LOT



The Polish flag carrier has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until Oct. 26. Its first scheduled flight to Beirut is planned for April 1.



LUFTHANSA GROUP LHAG.DE



The German airline group has extended the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until Nov. 10, while its low cost carrier Eurowings has suspended them until Nov. 30. Flights for Tehran are cancelled until Jan. 31, 2025, and to Beirut until Feb. 28.



SWISS, part of Lufthansa Group, separately said its flights to Beirut would be cancelled until Jan. 18.



SunExpress, a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines THYAO.IS, has suspended flights to Beirut through Dec. 17.



PEGASUS PGSUS.IS



The Turkish airline has cancelled flights to Beirut until Oct. 28.



QATAR AIRWAYS



The Qatari airline has temporarily suspended flights to and from Iraq, Iran and Lebanon, while flights to Amman will operate during daylight hours only.



RYANAIR RYA.I



Europe's biggest budget airline has cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until the end of December. Group CEO Michael O'Leary on Oct. 3 said the suspension was likely to be extended until end-March.



SUNDAIR



The German airline cancelled flights to Beirut from Berlin until Dec. 8, from Bremen until March 26, and from Muenster/Osnabrueck until March 29.



TAROM



Romania's flag carrier has suspended Beirut flights until Nov. 15.



UNITED AIRLINES UAL.O



The Chicago-based airline has suspended flights to Tel Aviv for the foreseeable future.

VIRGIN ATLANTIC



The UK carrier has suspended Tel Aviv flights until end-March.



WIZZ AIR WIZZ.L



The Hungary-based airline has suspended Tel Aviv flights through Jan. 14.



(Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Compiled by Tiago Brandao, Charlotte Bawol and Alejandra Rosales; editing by Milla Nissi and Jason Neely)