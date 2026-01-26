AMSTERDAM: Airline KLM will avoid flying over large ‍parts ‍of the Middle East until ​further notice due to rising tensions there, the ⁠Dutch arm of airline group Air France ⁠KLM said on ‌Saturday.

KLM did not specify what provoked the decision. Fears of ⁠a conflict between the United States and Iran are growing, however, after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the deployment ⁠of an aircraft ​carrier strike group and other military assets to the Middle ‍East.

A senior Iranian official said on ​Friday that Iran would treat any attack "as an all-out war against us".

"As a precaution, given the geopolitical situation, KLM will not fly through the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Israel and will not fly over several countries in the Gulf ⁠region," a KLM spokesperson said.

"This ‌means KLM will not fly to Dubai, Riyadh, Dammam and Tel Aviv ‌until ⁠further notice," the spokesperson added. (Reporting by Bart ⁠Meijer; Editing by Joe Bavier)