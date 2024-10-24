Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, has said that the Emirates Group, under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, is without a doubt one of the most successful aviation entities on the planet.

“Emirates is the world’s largest and most profitable all-international airline, and dnata is one of the biggest providers of air transport-related services. With operations spanning six continents, we are an influential force in global air transport,” he said in a statement marking the 39th anniversary of the founding of the airline.

“Our meteoric rise is no accident. What we have is the result of a brilliant masterplan, architected and driven by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.”

“How Sheikh Mohammed started Emirates with US$10 million seed capital is legendary," Tim Clark further added. “His marching orders to the small team tasked with setting up the airline back in 1985 were crystal clear – look good, be good, stand on your own feet, and don’t expect protection or subsidies.”

He went on to say, “The Emirates management team has always kept those words close to our hearts. Emirates won global attention and brought the world to Dubai by being the best there is. In turn, Dubai’s successful economic diversification initiatives and growth drove international visitation and increased demand for Emirates’ services. In short, Emirates and Dubai propel each other to greater heights.”

President Emirates Airline noted, “39 years and heaps of international accolades later, we’re proud to have delivered billions in dividends to our owners, and billions more in total economic impact to Dubai.”

According to the latest report by Oxford Economics, aviation contributed 27 percent to Dubai’s GDP in 2023, generating AED137 billion in gross value added (GVA). Of that figure, the Emirates Group’s core impact was AED75 billion – representing 15 percent of Dubai’s GDP. “This value comprises the direct impact of our business operations, the indirect impact generated through our myriad of suppliers and partners in the aviation ecosystem, and the induced impact from the goods and services consumed by our 81,000-strong workforce and their dependents in the UAE.”

Aviation is a strategic enabler for Dubai and vital to the city’s ambition to become a top global destination for tourism, commerce, and investments. “In 2023, Dubai welcomed over 17 million visitors, and Emirates carried 54 percent of all international visitors who travelled to Dubai by air, generating a further GVA of AED23 billion in aviation-supported tourism impact.”

This means, he stated, Emirates’ total economic contribution in 2023 was AED98 billion in GVA, or a whopping 19 percent of Dubai’s Gross Domestic Product.

“Looking ahead, Oxford Economics forecasts that Emirates Group’s contribution to Dubai’s economy will reach AED144 billion, representing 24 percent of Dubai’s projected GDP in 2030.”

“These figures don’t even account for the massive new Al Maktoum International airport which will be the world’s largest when complete, and Emirates’ new home from the mid-2030s onwards,” Tim Clark said, adding that the new airfield and supporting aviation infrastructure around Dubai World Central will unlock capacity for the Emirates Group’s continued growth trajectory. “Crucially, it will enable us to meet travel demand to Dubai and across our network, and power the next phase of Dubai’s growth.”