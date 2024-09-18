RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced the official holiday date for the 94th National Day for the private and non-profit sectors in the Kingdom.

The ministry confirmed that the holiday will be on Monday, September 23, as the National Day falls on that day.

The ministry explained that this is in accordance with Article 24 of the Executive Regulations of the Labor Law, and every employer must adhere to what is stated in the second paragraph of this article.

