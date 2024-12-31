Doha: We are just a day away from fireworks and festivities to welcome 2025 if you're ringing in the new year at Lusail Boulevard!

Join the celebrations on December 31. Here are the fun activities that await you, as announced by the Lusail City management:

■ 6pm - Laser show

■ 7:30pm - Stage show

■ 10pm - DJ Mk & Drummer Kristina

■ 12mn - Fireworks and pyrodrones show, DJ MK, and laser show

The Doha Metro extends its operating hours until 2am.

