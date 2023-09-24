Fireworks lit up the skies of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the 93rd National Day, while millions of people gathered in squares and other locations throughout the country Saturday evening to enjoy the artistic shows organized by the General Entertainment Authority (GEA).

A large number of citizens and residents who had come together to witness the display of fireworks to mark the occasion could also enjoy a variety of other displays and events.

More than 15 locations were designated as places where people could watch these displays, including Boulevard Riyadh City in Riyadh, Art Promenade in Jeddah, King Abdullah Park in Dammam, Northern Khobar Corniche, King Abdullah Environmental Park in Al-Ahsa, and King Abdullah National Park in Buraydah.

Spectacular fireworks could also be watched in Abha from Al Sadd Park on Al Fan Street, in Madinah from King Fahd Central Park, in Hail from Al Salam Park, in Tabuk from Al Nazim Central Park, in Al Baha from Prince Hossam Park, in Sakaka from Amanat Al Jouf Park, in Jazan from the Corniche Road walkway, in Najran from the University District Housing Park, in Taif from near King Abdullah Park, and in Arar from the Water Tower.

The National Day activities in Riyadh included drone shows, specifically in the Boulevard Riyadh City area where billboards featured photos of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH the Crown Prince, and the kingdom’s flag.

They were broadcast live via Al Saudiya Channel.