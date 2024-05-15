Al Ain is set to host the "Union Fortress 10" military parade, which will be held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The announcement came during a preparatory meeting chaired by Ali Saif Al Kaabi, Commander of the Presidential Guard, several Ministry of Defence officers and officials from government entities in Abu Dhabi.

The attendees discussed the preparatory procedures for the military show, which is co-organised by the Ministry of Defence and government agencies. They were briefed on the parade's programme, the roles of involved entities, and the assigned responsibilities to ensure the event's success.