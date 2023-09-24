RIYADH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman remarked that “on the occasion of National Day, the status of this nation among nations is embodied, past, present, and forever.”

King Salman prayed to Allah, via his official account on the “X” social media platform, for the preservation of the country’s security, stability, and unity.

Saudi citizens celebrated their 93rd National Day on Saturday, which falls on Sep. 23 each year.

This day marks the declaration by King Abdulaziz Bin Abdul Rahman, of the unification of the nation and its renaming as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

