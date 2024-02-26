His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah congratulated citizens and residents of the State of Kuwait on 63rd National Day and the 33rd Liberation Day, appreciating their joy on these two occasions that embodied their loyalty to Kuwait. His Highness praised all the great efforts made by the security authorities in the Ministries of Interior and Defense and the National Guard, as well the effective participation made by other official bodies in preparing for the national celebrations, including the Permanent Committee for Celebrating National Holidays, Ministries of Information, Health, Education, Higher Education and the General Fire Force, Kuwait Municipality, and other relevant bodies, in addition to the extensive media coverage.

His Highness called on citizens to appreciate the blessing of liberation that Allah almighty bestowed on Kuwait, remembering with pride the honorable martyrs who gave their lives in defending this precious land.

His Highness also sent a greeting of appreciation and reverence to his brothers the leaders of Gulf and Arab countries, for sharing the joy of Kuwait's national holidays, representing the depth of the bonds of relations between them and Kuwait. His Highness expressed gratitude for their heartfelt sentiments, and prayed to Allah Almighty to preserve the dear homeland and perpetuate its security, safety and prosperity.

