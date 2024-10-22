Dubai is gearing up to dazzle this Festival of Lights with a packed programme of Diwali entertainment and celebrations set to unite all communities across the city from 25th October to 7th November 2024. Residents and visitors should mark their calendars for immersive cultural experiences, comedy, musical tributes, theatre productions, free-to-attend community events, and much more.

Specially curated by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the calendar of Diwali events will immerse friends and families in the spirit of the season, bringing wonder and joy to all.

A series of fireworks displays will light up the night skies this Diwali, celebrating the start of the festivities. Families and friends can watch fireworks at two of the city’s destinations: Al Seef on 25th October and Global Village on 25th-26th October and 1st-2nd November, all at 21:00.

A highlight of this year’s celebrations is Noor - Festival of Lights, hosted at Al Seef from 25th-27th October, produced by TeamWork Arts. The three-day cultural fair will feature lights, artistic expressions, interactive experiences, and performances, all set against Diwali décor and fireworks in Al Seef’s lifestyle destination. Activities include puppet processions, theatre shows, poetry recitations, musical performances, stand-up comedy, painting and design workshops, traditional Indian delicacies, and more across the 1.8-kilometre promenade. Visitors can explore Al Seef’s experiences, including a traditional souk and alleyways filled with restaurants, boutiques, and attractions.

Another cultural event is Deepavali Utsav 2024, scheduled for 26th October at Etisalat Academy, Dubai. This celebration will feature Indian folk dance performances and a funfair with games, rides, and activities for all ages. The event will also offer a variety of Indian delicacies from food stalls, ensuring a festive atmosphere for all.

Global Village will host a Diwali celebration from 28th October to 3rd November, featuring Rangoli art painting, performances on the Main Stage, and fireworks. The Festival of Lights Market, presented by India Pavilion, will offer a Diwali shopping experience. Dining options will showcase Indian culinary delights, from traditional street food at the Indian Chaat Bazaar to dining at several restaurants. Entry tickets are available via the Global Village mobile app, website, or on-site ticketing booths.

Deep Utsav 2024 on 27th October at Glendale International School, Oud Metha, will feature entertainment and activities for all ages and communities, with games, competitions, and kids' activities. The festival will also include live DJ performances, Dhol Tasha drummers, and dance performances. Guests can enjoy food and festive stalls offering treats and unique finds.

Shoppers can enjoy a Diwali shopping experience on 26th October at the Diwali Fiesta Exhibition at Pullman Dubai Jumeirah Lakes Towers - Hotel & Residence, with festive wear, jewellery, accessories, home decor, skincare, and handicrafts.

Also on 26th October, DoubleTree by Hilton M Square will host the Diwali Edit - Fashion & Luxury Exhibition, featuring fashion designers, jewellery designers, and home decor.

Fans of comedy can look forward to Romesh Ranganathan’s return to Dubai this Diwali, with a new show at Coca-Cola Arena on 25th October. The UK stand-up comedian will bring his wit and observational humour for one night only.

Music lovers can enjoy The Unforgettables, a tribute to the late Jagjit Singh, running until 26th October at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, Indian High School. Tauseef Akhtar, a disciple trained by Jagjit Singh, will perform the maestro’s greatest hits.

Theatre enthusiasts can attend Meera: Echoes of Love, a performance blending dance, theatre, and music at Dubai British School, Jumeirah Park, on 26th October. The production features seventy local artists and celebrates the strength of women and emotions tied to love.

India’s theatre thriller Ashvin Gidwani's Barff will be performed at Zabeel Theatre on 8th November. Written, directed, and performed by Saurabh Shukla, the play promises suspense and drama.