RIYADH — Muslims around the world are awaiting the start of Ramadan 2026 amid growing questions about daily fasting hours, particularly after several years of longer fasts during the summer.

According to astronomical estimates, Ramadan is expected to begin on Thursday, Feb. 19, with Eid Al-Fitr anticipated on Friday, March 20, subject to moon sighting in Islamic countries.

The timing places Ramadan at the end of winter and the beginning of spring, resulting in more moderate fasting hours and milder weather conditions compared with summer months.

Fasting hours in most Arab countries are expected to range between 12 and 13 hours per day, making Ramadan 2026 one of the more moderate fasting seasons in recent years.

As the month progresses, fasting hours will increase gradually by a few minutes, with the final days slightly longer than the beginning of the month.

Fasting duration varies by country depending on geographic location and latitude. Countries near the equator experience relatively consistent daylight hours throughout the year, while nations farther north or south see greater seasonal variation.

Across much of the Arab world, fasting is expected to begin at around 12 hours and 40 minutes per day, reaching close to 13 hours by the end of Ramadan.

Outside the Arab region, fasting hours increase further north.

In the United States, fasting in New York is expected to start at about 12 and a half hours and exceed 13 hours toward the end of the month.

In Europe, particularly in Britain, Germany and Scandinavian countries, fasting hours will be longer due to higher latitudes, though still less demanding than in previous years.

In far northern regions such as northern Russia, Greenland and Iceland, Muslims in past years have faced fasting periods exceeding 16 hours or extremely short days.

In such cases, many follow the timetable of the nearest moderate city or adopt the timing of Makkah.

Ramadan 2026 is expected to offer a more balanced and physically manageable fasting experience for most Muslims worldwide, both in terms of daylight hours and moderate temperatures.

