MAKKAH — Saudi Arabia has finalized an integrated operational plan for Ramadan 1447H at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, activating a comprehensive strategy designed to manage peak crowds, enhance services, and elevate the spiritual experience of millions of worshippers.

The operational framework is built on three core pillars: asset and facility management with enhanced maintenance efficiency, strengthened coordination with relevant authorities across the Two Holy Mosques, and enriching the spiritual journey of visitors to ensure seamless service delivery during peak hours.

The plan covers clearly defined operational zones. At the Grand Mosque, this includes the Saudi Portico, Mataf courtyard, Sa’i area, outer courtyards, the second and third Saudi expansions, service buildings, and restroom complexes. At the Prophet’s Mosque, operations extend across the mosque, its courtyards, facilities, and rooftop areas.

Smart technologies activated for crowd management

A range of new and upgraded initiatives has been introduced this year to enhance safety and operational efficiency. Among the most notable are:

• Activation of interactive 3D maps inside the Two Holy Mosques to help visitors navigate easily

• Launch of elderly transport services from key transit stations

• Smart visitor counting systems using digital sensors to provide real-time crowd data

• Deployment of visitor satisfaction measurement devices

• Interactive guidance screens inside the Grand Mosque offering directions in five languages

• Updated digital “Worshipper Guide” with interactive features

• Operation of a central Engineering Command Center to monitor real-time operations

• Enhanced field guidance teams using instant translation devices

• Door numbering system to simplify location identification inside the Grand Mosque

• Activation of the “Rased” reporting service for rapid response to observations and feedback.

Infrastructure readiness at full capacity

Authorities confirmed enhanced reliability of electricity and energy systems, strengthened air-conditioning and lighting networks, and full readiness of escalators and elevators. The audio system across both mosques has also been tested and optimized.

Maintenance programs, environmental hygiene protocols, sanitation improvements, and preventive health measures have been intensified to ensure safety and sustainability standards remain at their highest levels throughout Ramadan.

Service upgrades for worshippers

Operational upgrades include:

• Governance of iftar meal arrangements in integration with the national “Ehsan” platform

• Improved cleaning and food distribution logistics

• Expanded Zamzam water services

• Enhanced carpet services, mobility carts, gates, and restroom facilities

• Upgraded luggage storage services

• Unified guest care centers between Makkah and Madinah

• Operation of children’s hospitality centers to support families

• Expanded volunteer platform readiness

Crowd management efforts will focus on organizing prayer areas, corridors, and courtyards, while improving navigation signage and pedestrian flow systems. The Ramadan plan also includes improvements to the I’tikaf (spiritual retreat) experience through structured organization and environmental preparation.

Enriching the spiritual journey

Beyond logistics, the plan emphasizes cultural and educational enrichment. Initiatives include the continued operation of the Two Holy Mosques Architecture Exhibition, programs within the King Abdulaziz Complex for the Kaaba’s Kiswah, Quran distribution services, and expanded volunteer participation.

Authorities confirmed that operations will function at maximum capacity during peak periods, supported by trained personnel and coordinated inter-agency collaboration to ensure service quality and operational continuity.

The plan reflects Saudi Arabia’s ongoing commitment to enhancing services at the Two Holy Mosques and accommodating the growing number of worshippers during Ramadan.

