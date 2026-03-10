Bahrain - A fire that broke out at a facility in Ma’ameer yesterday following an Iranian attack has been successfully contained.

According to the National Communication Centre, the incident caused material damage but resulted in no injuries or fatalities.

This marks the second such strike on a facility in the area since Thursday.

Following yesterday’s attack, Bapco Energies has declared Force Majeure on its group operations.

Force majeure is a legal term that refers to unforeseeable events beyond the control of parties that prevent them from fulfilling a contract, and covers extraordinary situations such as war. When it occurs, affected parties may delay, suspend, or avoid contractual obligations without penalty.

“Bapco Energies hereby serves notice of Force Majeure on its Group operations which have been affected by the on-going regional conflict in the Middle East and the recent attack on its refinery complex,” the company said in a statement yesterday.

“All local market needs are fully secured according to the proactive plans in place, ensuring the continuity of supplies and meeting local demand without impact.“Bapco Energies values its relationships with all of its stakeholders and will continue to communicate the latest available information.”

Bapco Energies operates a portfolio spanning the entire energy value chain in Bahrain. The portfolio includes wholly-owned subsidiaries and specialised operating companies.

