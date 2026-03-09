A number of houses in Sitra area of Bahrain were damaged as a result of Iranian drone attack late last night which left many injured, according to the kingdom's Ministry of Interior.

"As a result of the blatant Iranian aggression, injuries among citizens were reported, one of them serious, and a number of houses in Sitra were damaged as a result of an attack by drones," stated the ministry in its X post.

Earlier in the day a water desalination plant and a university building were targeted by the Iranian forces.-TradeArabia News Service

