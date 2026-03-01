MANAMA: The air defence systems of the Bahrain Defence Force responded with high efficiency and full operational readiness, successfully detecting and intercepting a further wave of enemy ballistic missiles.

The National Communication Centre in Bahrain said limited debris resulting from the interceptions was identified falling across a number of areas.

According to Bahrain News Agency, specialist teams were immediately deployed to the affected sites to assess conditions, ensure public safety and address any resulting impact.

The Centre reaffirmed that these attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s sovereignty and national security, stressing that they will not deter the Kingdom from taking all necessary measures to protect its territory and safeguard its security and stability.