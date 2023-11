Bahrain has recalled its ambassador from Tel Aviv and said that the Israeli ambassador to the kingdom has left.

According to a statement published on Bahrain’s house of parliament's website, the kingdom has also decided to stop all economic relations for the time being.

Bahrain had normalised relations with Israel in 2020 by signing the Abraham Accords.

(Writing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com; editing by Brinda Darasha)