DOHA: The State of Qatar announced that Israel launched on Tuesday a criminal attack targeting the residential headquarters of several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in Doha.

A statement published by the Qatar News Agency explained that security forces, civil defence, and other relevant authorities immediately responded to the incident and took the necessary measures to contain its consequences and ensure the safety of residents and the surrounding areas.

The statement emphasised that this criminal attack constitutes a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms, and a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents of Qatar.