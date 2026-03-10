MANAMA: The Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) announced that its air defence systems have continued to intercept successive waves of Iranian terrorist attacks with sustained effectiveness.

Since the commencement of hostilities, BDF air defences have intercepted and destroyed 102 missiles and 173 drones targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain, BDF said in a statement carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

The General Command affirmed that the use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian sites and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter. These indiscriminate attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security.