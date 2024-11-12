Lockheed Martin will participate in the Bahrain International Airshow 2024, which opens tomorrow (November 13), showcasing its latest defence innovations and reaffirming its commitment to strengthening regional security partnerships.

As a long-time supporter of the event, Lockheed Martin will return as Bronze Sponsor of the airshow and as Platinum Sponsor for the Manama Air Power Symposium (MAPS), the official conference, being held today (Nov 12).

The MAPS, held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and supported by the Royal Bahrain Air Force and the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunication, will bring together 300 air force commanders and operators, policymakers, and industry leaders from more than 36 countries to explore the future of air power and defense. Lockheed Martin will engage with key stakeholders from Bahrain and across the broader region to discuss advanced technologies that can address rapidly evolving security challenges in today’s complex environment.

Gen Gary L North, USAF (Ret), Lockheed Martin’s Vice President of Customer Requirements, will moderate a panel at MAPS on November 12 titled “Maintaining the Technological Edge in Air Power and Air Defense Capabilities.”

On November 14, Gen North will deliver a keynote address at the airshow, “The Future of Combat Air and the Roles of Advanced Technology,” discussing how Lockheed Martin’s cutting-edge solutions continue to shape the future of air power and support partners’ defense objectives.

With more than 50 years of history in Bahrain, Lockheed Martin has long supported the kingdom’s aerospace and defense capabilities, from delivering the L-1011 TriStar commercial airliner to providing the first F-16 Fighting Falcon in the Gulf region—and most recently, the F-16 Block 70, the most advanced variant of the aircraft.

Lockheed Martin platforms will be on display at the event, including the F-16 Fighting Falcon, C-130J Super Hercules airlifter, and the Sikorsky Black Hawk helicopter, demonstrating the company’s ongoing commitment to the security and prosperity of Bahrain and its allies.

As part of its 21st Century Security vision, Lockheed Martin delivers mission-critical capabilities using emerging technologies such as AI, edge computing, and 5G.MIL connectivity, enabling rapid, responsive solutions for the U.S. and allied nations across all domains.

The airshow runs till November 15.- TradeArabia News Service

