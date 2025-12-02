Egypt’s Arab Organisation for Industrialisation (AOI) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Chinese defence giant Norinco to localise the manufacturing of defence systems, the organisation said during the EDEX 2025 exhibition.

The agreement, signed between the AOI’s Aircraft Factory and Norinco, aims to transfer technology and deepen domestic production by utilising the factory’s advanced manufacturing capabilities, according to AOI Chaiperson Major General Mokhtar Abdel Latif.

Abdel Latif said the organisation aims to become a hub for partnership and expertise exchange with Norinco to meet the defence needs of Egypt and allied nations.

Norinco officials described the agreement as a starting point for further cooperation in advanced defence industries, emphasising the AOI’s role as Egypt’s industrial backbone.

In a significant expansion of its aviation sector, the AOI also signed seven agreements with the UAE’s Abu Dhabi Aviation Group to cooperate on manufacturing, maintenance and logistics.

Witnessed by Abdel Latif, Abu Dhabi Aviation Group Chairman Mahmoud Al-Hameli, and Tawazun Council Secretary General Nasser Humaid Al-Neyadi, the deals cover joint manufacturing, marketing, and technical support.

The partnership involves AOI’s Aircraft, Engine, and Helwan factories working with Abu Dhabi Aviation subsidiaries, including Maximus Air, Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL), and the Advanced Military Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Centre (AMMROC).

Al-Hameli stated that the group has strict quality requirements that are met by AOI facilities, adding that the collaboration supports investment and integration between the two countries.

Additionally, the AOI signed a memorandum of understanding with the UAE-Chinese firm Al-Qalaa Red Flag to explore investment in new production lines for various defence industries.

Abdel Latif noted that the agreement builds on previous industrial cooperation with the company and seeks to boost exports to Arab and African markets.

Al-Qalaa Red Flag officials expressed their intent to open new export outlets and leverage local manufacturing technologies.

The agreements were concluded on the first day of the Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX) 2025.