Arab Finance: The Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) signed a new contract with French manufacturer of aircraft and jets Dassault on the second day of the fourth edition of the Egypt Defence Expo (EDEX 2025), as per a statement.

The agreement aims to expand cooperation between the two sides and deepen industrial integration in advanced defense manufacturing.

Chairman of the AOI Mokhtar Abdel Latif said the partnership supports the organization’s efforts to localize technology, attract investment, and expand local production by using its advanced manufacturing base in line with Egypt Vision for Sustainable Development 2030.

He noted that the step reinforces Egypt’s position as a growing industrial destination in high-tech manufacturing.

Abdel Latif also explained that the AOI is already part of Dassault’s supply chain, producing spare parts to Fourth Industrial Revolution standards.

