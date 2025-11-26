RIYADH — The Royal Saudi Naval Forces are participating in the Medusa-14 naval exercise in Egypt, a multinational training operation designed to enhance joint maritime capabilities and improve readiness across multiple domains.

The exercise aims to strengthen the skills of naval special forces in mission execution and search-and-rescue operations. It also focuses on training naval aviation units to plan and conduct aerial missions against maritime targets, while boosting preparedness for maritime interception and responses to asymmetric threats.

Medusa-14 brings together naval forces from five countries, with twelve additional nations attending as observers. The drill includes intensive training on underwater and surface operations, as well as air and maritime defense missions.

Royal Saudi Naval Forces spokesperson Commander Mazen Al-Qabsani said the Kingdom is participating with King Jazan Ship, one of the Sarawat Project vessels built and launched domestically as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals to localize military industries. Marine Corps units, special naval forces, and the Naval Aviation Group are also taking part.

The exercise includes information exchange, developing a unified maritime and aerial tactical picture, and practicing a range of communication procedures to ensure operational cohesion.

“The exercise aims to strengthen joint security cooperation, raise combat readiness across maritime, amphibious, and aerial environments, unify operational concepts, develop command-and-control capabilities, and reaffirm the ability to operate jointly with high efficiency,” Al-Qabsani said.

