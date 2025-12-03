Arab Finance: The Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chinese defense firm Shadow Wings to cooperate on localizing modern defense technologies, as per a statement.

Chairman of the AOI Mokhtar Abdel Latif noted that the partnership focuses on transferring and localizing advanced defense-system manufacturing technologies, making use of the aircraft factory’s production capabilities.

He said the AOI aims to position its factories as a regional center for cooperation, knowledge exchange, and joint production to meet the needs of Egypt as well as partner countries in Arab and African markets.

