NATIONAL Guard Commander General Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa held a meeting with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir at the Pakistani Army Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

General Munir thanked the National Guard Commander for participating in Pakistan Day celebrations. General Shaikh Mohammed affirmed the advanced level reached by relations between the National Guard and the Pakistani Army, regarding co-operation and exchange of expertise, stressing keenness to continue bolstering bilateral relations to serve the interests of the two countries.

They discussed ways to enhance military co-operation and co-ordination between the National Guard and the Pakistan Army in various fields and also reviewed regional and global issues of mutual interest.General Shaikh Mohammed is on an official visit to participate in the Pakistan Day celebrations on Saturday.

