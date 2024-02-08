On behalf of His Majesty King Hamad, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, BDF Commander-in-Chief Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa attended the inauguration ceremony of the Bahrain Spears Project (Ras Al Bar Camp).

Royal Bahraini Air Force (RBAF) Commander Air Vice-Marshal Shaikh Hamad bin Abdulla Al Khalifa thanked Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa for attending the launch of Ras Al Bar Camp, which is under the Missile Air Defence Wing of the RBAF. He congratulated the BDF chief on the 56th anniversary. He noted that a number of strategic camps and facilities have been established across the kingdom, providing them with cutting-edge air defence systems that are run by highly qualified Bahraini personnel.“Ras Al Bar Camp is a key facility that has been designed and built to the highest standards, to contribute to advancing the Bahraini air force,” he said.

The RBAF Commander pledged unwavering dedication and commitment to maintaining readiness and preparedness in safeguarding the kingdom. The BDF chief unveiled the commemorative plaque of the Ras Al Bar Camp, and toured its sections. He said that the BDF continues to be fully dedicated to undertaking its national duties since its establishment by His Majesty. Commander Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa attended the ceremony.

