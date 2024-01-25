More than 16,000 people benefited from around 1,300 training courses in civil defence last year, according to a top official.

These included a number of training exercises and awareness campaigns aimed at ensuring preparedness in case of an emergency, said Civil Defence director Brigadier General Ali Al Kubaisi.

He added that 14,542 reports and complaints were successfully dealt with last year.

“We have developed an integrated media strategy and have co-operated with many official bodies and civil society institutions as part of an effort to build community awareness and reduce potential risks to lives and property,” said Brig Gen Al Kubaisi.

“By providing as many training programmes and safety campaigns as we have, we managed to instil awareness in thousands of people across the kingdom.”

He added that following the courses and awareness lectures, many people learnt how to operate fire extinguishers properly.

Labourers being trained on how to use fire extinguishers

In all 684 different campaigns were held throughout the year focused on inspecting recreational camps in Sakhir, shared group housing, scrap areas, petrol stations, vehicles, shops and Ramadan tents in order to ensure compliance with safety standards.

Additionally, mock operations such as evacuation drills were carried out in several buildings in order to ensure readiness and prioritise people’s safety in case of an emergency.

Civil Defence authorities also took part in events and exhibitions held by civil societies.

“These exhibitions gave us a platform to raise awareness on safety, as well as to provide people with advice and guidance on what to do when faced with a dangerous situation,” said Brig Gen Al Kubaisi.

He confirmed that the Civil Defence will continue to hold various awareness and inspection campaigns throughout this year.

A first aid course being held

“It is important to create a conscious society, because at the end of the day, public safety matters.”

The GDN reported in October 2023 that Civil Defence teams visited public and private schools as part of a safety awareness drive which covered 690 schools last year. They held interactive sessions with students educating them about fire extinguishers, evacuation process during an emergency and first aid.

An awareness campaign on maritime safety regulations was also organised by the Coastguard. Seafarers and jet skiers were briefed on safety rules, weather changes and ensuring they carry first-aid kits as part

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).