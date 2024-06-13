A graduation ceremony was held yesterday for third National Defence Course and the 16th Joint Command and Staff Course, under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Deputised by the King, BDF Commander-in-Chief Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa assigned Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Theyab bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, to attend the ceremony held at the Royal College of Command, Staff and National Defense. Lt Gen Al Nuaimi distributed certificates to the graduates of both courses.

He also handed over master’s degree certificates in military sciences to graduates of the 16th Joint Command and Staff Course, in which a number of officers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Egypt and Yemen participated, in addition to officers from the National Guard and the Interior Ministry.