Bahrain and Canada signed a foundational arrangement to explore and bolster defence ties on the sidelines of one of the region’s top security summits taking place in Bahrain.

During her visit to the kingdom to speak at the International Institute for Strategic Studies Regional Summit: Manama Dialogue 2024, Canadian Deputy National Defence Minister Stefanie Beck signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the BDF to explore co-operation in the field.

Ms Beck announced this first-of-its-kind initiative between the two countries during her remarks at the sixth plenary session of the Manama Dialogue, titled ‘Defence Challenges in a Complex World’.

A Canadian defence official told the GDN that the MoU was officially titled ‘Memorandum of Understanding between the Department of National Defence of Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces and Bahrain Defence Force Concerning Defence Co-operation’.

Another official confirmed that it was signed by Ms Beck on behalf of the Canadian side, and for the BDF by Military Judiciary Chief Major-General Dr Yousef Rashid Fleifel.

Sources confirmed that this was a foundational document and arrangement for the two countries to conduct military exercises and explore co-operation in the future.

Negotiations for the defence arrangement have been ongoing since prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, during which momentum was “lost a little bit”.

The agreement covers collaboration on training, scientific research as well as exploring areas of mutual co-operation.

A key distinction was drawn between the MoU and the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA) in that this is more exploratory in nature on ‘future areas of co-operation’, while C-SIPA involves ‘mutual consultation in the event of a security event’.

In her on-the-record comments, Ms Beck announced the signing of the MoU, adding that Canada was “looking forward to implementing it”.

The BDF announced a meeting between Ms Beck and Bahraini Defence Affairs Minister Lieutenant-General Abdulla Al Nuaimi, in which Mr Al Nuaimi praised the ongoing and friendly relations between the two countries in various fields.

In terms of next steps, the Canadian Defence Attache to Bahrain Colonel John Pumphrey will be looking for opportunities in which exercises can be done in collaboration or information can be shared, building on Canada’s recognition of the “importance of the region”.

