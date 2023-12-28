AN American company has been awarded a $156 million contract to deliver 47 air-to-ground missiles to the Royal Bahraini Air Force (RBAF), according to the US Department of Defence website.Six of the AGM-154 Joint Standoff Weapons will be handed over to the US Navy, to serve as replacement in kind, by the aerospace and defence conglomerate RTX (formerly Raytheon).All missiles under contract will be in the latest Block III C variant to support modern-day missions.RTX will also provide containers, test supplies, engineering technical services, and associated training support.The majority of the work for the contract will be performed in Arizona, with an expected completion date of March 2028.The precision strike weapon was developed for the US military, especially for engagement of soft targets such as aircraft, trucks and armoured personnel carriers (APCs) and surface-to-air missile sites.The fire and forget weapon features a highly-integrated GPS-inertial navigation system and a thermal imaging infrared seeker to effectively hit targets.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. ( Syndigate.info ).